Inter Milan back to winning ways with clinical victory over battling Frosinone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Inter Milan back to winning ways with clinical victory over battling Frosinone

By Press Association
Inter Milan’s Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Frosinone (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
Inter Milan’s Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Frosinone (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Inter Milan bounced back to winning ways and extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 21 points after a clinical 5-0 win at relegation battlers Frosinone.

Davide Frattesi gave Inter an interval lead before Marko Arnautovic struck a decisive second against the run of play.

Inter substitutes Tajon Buchanan and Lautaro Martinez scored within the space of three minutes in the closing stages and Marcus Thuram added a late fifth.

Simone Inzaghi’s side, crowned Serie A champions at the end of last month, were not at their best, but were brutally clinical with all five of their efforts on target resulting in goals.

Inter slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat at second-bottom Sassuolo last week – their second league loss of the season – and Frosinone twice threatened to take an early lead.

Luca Mazzitelli’s shot from outside the box flashed narrowly wide and Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer fumbled Matias Soule’s long-range effort before gathering the spinning ball at the second attempt.

But the home side’s good work was undone when they lost possession in their own half in the 19th minute. Thuram darted into the box and his low cross was bundled in off Frattesi’s thigh after deflecting off a covering defender.

Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, right, scored the game's opening goal
Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, right, scored the game’s opening goal (Alfredo Falcone LaPresse via AP)

Frosinone twice went close to equalising before half-time as Marco Brescianini’s thumping drive was brilliantly saved by Sommer at full stretch before Walid Cheddira’s shot crashed back off the crossbar.

The home side also had Inter on the back foot at the start of the second half with Reinier and Cheddira forcing Sommer into further saves and Emanuele Valeri shooting wide.

Inter were made to look shaky at the back, but they scored the crucial second goal on the hour-mark.

Frattesi was this time the provider, running on to Nicolo Barella’s clever through-ball and crossing low for former Stoke and West Ham forward Arnautovic to side-foot home his first goal since February.

Stefano Sensi teed up Buchanan to fire home an angled shot for Inter’s third in the 77th minute and three minutes later Martinez despatched a left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Thuram completed the scoring in the 84th minute, racing clear from halfway and lofting a neat finish over Frosinone goalkeeper Michele Cerofolini.

Frosinone remain two points clear of the drop zone, but relegation rivals Udinese and Sassuolo both have a game in hand.