We’re not yet a Champions League club but won’t give up – Ange Postecoglou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We’re not yet a Champions League club but won’t give up – Ange Postecoglou

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou is eager to halt Tottenham’s four-match losing streak (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is eager to halt Tottenham’s four-match losing streak (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ange Postecoglou has not given up on a top-four finish but accepts there is work to do before his Tottenham squad can be deemed ready for Champions League football.

Spurs entertain Burnley on Saturday eager to halt a run of four consecutive defeats, which has put a dampener on an overall pleasing first campaign under the Australian coach.

Fifth-placed Tottenham trail Aston Villa in fourth by seven points but have a game in hand on Unai Emery’s team, who have also struggled for consistency recently but could seal Champions League football over the coming days.

Asked if he had given up on a top-four finish, Postecoglou countered: “That’s a harsh term, ‘give up’.

“What does that mean, I come in here at 12 o’clock, have a latte, go home and just let the guys train? I don’t give up on anything.

“I’m here fighting tooth and nail every single day for everything I can get for this football club because that’s my responsibility. I would not give up on any cause, even the most lost of causes, because then I’d be abstaining from my responsibilities.

“I want us to finish the season strong. I want us to try and win three games of football and see where that takes us.

“I never said I didn’t care about finishing top four. What I said was finishing top four does not mean we’re going to be the team I want us to be next year. That’s not what will define us.

“I don’t give up and I’d be surprised if anyone in my position at this level will go in with anything other than 100 per cent commitment to fight for everything because if you don’t, invariably you fail.”

While Postecoglou holds hope that Spurs can still leapfrog Villa, this recent run of losses to Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool has highlighted the work which needs to take place this summer to help the club kick on.

“Finishing fourth and getting into the Champions League does not make you a Champions League club, in my opinion,” Postecoglou explained.

“It just gives you an opportunity to be in there. To me, to be a Champions League club and to be at that level requires more than finishing fourth in one year.

“Do I believe right now we’re a Champions League club? No we’re not. That’s my belief. We’ve still got work to do.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t want us to reach Champions League. That’s self-defeating in terms of what I’m trying to create.

“Should we finish fourth and make Champions League, it isn’t going to change my view of where we’re at and what we need to do in the summer. That’s still real clear in my head.”

Postecoglou stated last week change must happen at Tottenham and acknowledged “good players” will leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Captain Son Heung-min, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer, will not be going anywhere though.

“Yeah, he’s going to be part of our future,” Postecoglou confirmed.