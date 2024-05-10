Kris Doolan hoping ‘talisman’ Brian Graham can lead Partick Thistle to promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kris Doolan hoping ‘talisman’ Brian Graham can lead Partick Thistle to promotion

By Press Association
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan saw his side edge past Airdrie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan saw his side edge past Airdrie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan hailed “talisman” Brian Graham after his captain’s double sent the Jags into the cinch Premiership play-off semi-final.

A goal in each half from the striker at Firhill sealed a 2-1 win over Airdrie and a 4-3 aggregate victory to set up a two-legged clash against Raith Rovers next week.

The 36-year-old saw a late chance saved from close range in the first leg and responded by taking his season’s tally to 26.

Doolan said: “Brian will be annoyed that he missed a chance on Tuesday and he pops up and scores twice. That’s the type of striker we have in Brian, a guy who is just desperate to score goals and is reliable.

“Our team turn to Brian, they look for Brian. We have threats all over the pitch and Brian is the spearhead.

“We knew if Brian got a half chance he would take it, in this game especially because he has a point to prove,

“His goal return this year has been absolutely outstanding. He is the talisman for us and hopefully he can take us all the way.”

SPFL Trust Trophy winners Airdrie could count themselves unfortunate on several fronts.

Graham looked half a yard offside as he tapped home the opener while the Diamonds forced 12 corners and pushed Thistle back after Arron Lyall had pulled a goal back.

Callum Fordyce hit the bar late on and Nikolay Todorov had a decent penalty claim denied following Daniel O’Reilly’s slide tackle.

Manager Rhys McCabe said of the opener: “He was offside but, listen, it’s not why we lost the game. We have played enough football over the course of the two legs and Partick to be fair were ruthless when they needed to be. Football is sometimes a cruel sport.

“The main message in there to the boys was not to get our heads down and let’s lean on the positives.

“If I had said at the start of the season what we would have achieved – the play-offs, a cup final win, going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league, we have not lost to Raith Rovers, we have beaten Dundee United, beaten Partick and taken them all the way in the play-offs.

“That’s all I can ask of my players. One thing I can’t control is the result, what we try and can control is our performance and the way that we play and I’m a big believer that the way that we play will get us more positive results than negative ones.”