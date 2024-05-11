In pictures: James Anderson’s remarkable England career

James Anderson will call time on his England Test career this summer.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his illustrious career in pictures after the 41-year-old announced his intention to end his international playing days.

Anderson made his international debut for England at the age of 20 in a one-day international against Australia in Melbourne in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

On his Test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord’s, Anderson claimed a five-wicket haul (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Anderson took a hat-trick against Pakistan in a one-day match at the Oval in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

Anderson struggled in 2004 after the England coaches tried to alter his unusual bowling action (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Anderson was awarded player of the series for his 14 wickets at 35.57 against India in 2003 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Anderson took a five-for against New Zealand and joined forces with long-term bowling partner Stuart Broad for the first time in 2008 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Anderson batted with Monty Panesar to save the first Ashes Test match of the series against Australia in Cardiff in 2009… (Gareth Copley/PA)

…and England went on to reclaim the Ashes with a 2-1 series victory (Gareth Copley/POOL Wire)

Anderson took his maiden 10-wicket haul in 2010 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge (Rui Vieira/PA)

England won the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11 – their first series win Down Under in 24 years – with Anderson taking 24 wickets at 26.04 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Anderson took his 300th Test wicket, that of New Zealand’s Peter Fulton at Lord’s in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Anderson scored his highest Test score of 81 against India in 2014 (Nigel French/PA)

Anderson took his 400th Test wicket by ousting New Zealand’s Martin Guptill in May 2015 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Just over two years later, Anderson took his 500th wicket, removing West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Azhar Ali became Anderson’s 600th victim during the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Covid-hit 2020 (Mike Hewitt/PA)

The prolific Anderson and Broad bowling partnership needed all their abilities with the bat to save a draw in the fourth Ashes Test at Sydney in 2021-22 (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Anderson claimed five wickets in his final Ashes series last summer (Mike Egerton/PA)