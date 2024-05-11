James Anderson to end record-breaking England career after Lord’s swansong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Anderson to end record-breaking England career after Lord’s swansong

By Press Association
James Anderson, left. will retire from international cricket in July, just a few weeks before turning 42 (John Walton/PA)
James Anderson will end his storied England career with one final appearance in July against the West Indies at Lord’s, the scene of his Test debut 21 years ago.

Having been informed of England’s intention to look to the future and integrate younger seam bowling options, Anderson announced on Saturday he will retire from international cricket after the first Test of the home summer which starts on July 10, the same month he celebrates his 42nd birthday.

Anderson made his Test bow against Zimbabwe in May 2003 at the home of cricket and has amassed 700 wickets and 187 appearances, both of which are records for non-spinners in the longest format by a considerable distance.

He might have sought a protracted exit with England playing three Tests each against the Windies and Sri Lanka, who visit Anderson’s home ground of Emirates Old Trafford in August before closing out the summer at the Kia Oval, where many of the Lancastrian’s contemporaries have bowed out.

Close friends Stuart Broad and Sir Alastair Cook both enjoyed fairytale farewells in south London but Anderson has elected to finish north of the Thames as he brings his career full circle.

Anderson, who played in 194 ODIs and 19 T20s before his international white-ball career ended in 2015, wrote on Instagram: “Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid.

“I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.”

Anderson, who went on to thank his wife Daniella, their children Lola and Ruby and his parents for their support, added: “I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it.”

Anderson, who needs nine wickets to leap above Shane Warne’s 708 dismissals and move up to second behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) on the all-time list, has not ruled out playing for Lancashire beyond the end of his international career.

He said on his Tailenders podcast “I am not 100 per cent on what I might do next so that will be a conversation with Lancs about this summer and next and see if I have the desire to play on in county cricket.”

Long-time opening bowling partner Broad quit the sport altogether after taking a wicket with his final delivery to seal a 2-2 draw for England in a thrilling Ashes series last July.

But Anderson’s decision, hastened by a face-to-face discussion about his future over a round of golf with Test head coach Brendon McCullum recently, means England’s two most prolific seamers depart the scene within 12 months of each other.

Anderson added: “It is just such a weird thing to think about, retiring from anything really when it has been such a huge part of your life. I feel good about it, I have had an amazing career.

“But the conversations I have had (with England) have been about the future. Could a 43-year-old me make the Ashes in 18 months’ time and I sort of came to the decision probably not, it feels like a stretch.

“There are 15 or so Tests before the Ashes (in 2025/26) so it gives England time to get other guys experience before then. We came to the decision that I will play one more Test match.”

James Anderson, left, was informed England are looking to the future in a face-to-face conversation with Brendon McCullum (Steven Paston/PA)
Anderson, who signed a 12-month central contract last October, featured in four of England’s five Tests in India and claimed his 700th wicket in Dharamsala. He has not played professionally since then.

While his recent returns have been underwhelming – just 15 wickets in his last eight Tests at 50.8 – his standing in the game has long since been assured and England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson led the tributes.

Thompson said: “I don’t think we’ll ever see a bowler to match Jimmy again. It has been an honour as an England fan to watch him, and to marvel at his skill with the ball.

“To still be bowling at the top of his game at 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike.

“His final Test promises to be an emotional one, and having been there for his first Test in 2003, it will be an honour to watch his final one at Lord’s in July.

“English cricket owes Jimmy Anderson a send-off like no other.”