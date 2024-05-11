John Lundstram aware how costly his red card was says Philippe Clement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Lundstram aware how costly his red card was says Philippe Clement

By Press Association
John Lundstram was sent off by Willie Collum (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Philippe Clement admitted a slow start and a needless red card cost his side in a crucial 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park.

John Lundstram was sent off for a sliding challenge on Alistair Johnston in first-half stoppage-time after Cyriel Dessers had pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Lundstram had turned Daizen Maeda’s cross into his own net seven minutes earlier, shortly after Matt O’Riley had opened the scoring.

Clement said: “The first 20 minutes we were not aggressive enough. After that, the red card decided the game because after their 20 minutes, we were coming into the game.

“We had enough chances in the first half and at half-time the expectancy of the teams was similar. There were only a few more shots from distance by Celtic.

“It is, of course, more difficult if you have to play with 10 and that is a thing I never want to see—Lunny is the first one that knows that, the group knows.

“I don’t want to see that type of tackle anywhere on the pitch. There it was totally unnecessary.

“It was one split-second of wrong decision-making by a player but I don’t forget what he’s been doing for the team in the last couple of months and all year for Rangers. He’s the first one who knows he has made a mistake. There was totally no reason for it.”

When asked how Lundstram had reacted in the dressing room, Clement said: “He didn’t speak. Of course he is disappointed. He will feel like that.

“I also had moments like that in my career where you take a red card and it is not necessary.

“He is experienced. He knows and I’m sure in the next couple of weeks he still wants to fight for this team.

“Maybe he wanted to fight a little bit too much and take the team with him.

“We had also a few good chances to score before that and you’re totally in the game. We were then not out of the game but it was much, much more difficult.

“The positive side is that the team again showed resilience. They didn’t give up and it would have been easier to give up in an environment without fans, being behind and with 10 men. We kept on going.

“Nobody was relaxed until the last second but we couldn’t get it over the line.”

Rangers are now six points and seven goals behind Celtic with two games left.

“My mentality is never to give up as long as something is possible, but I’m not naïve,” Clement said. “We need to focus now on recovering fast and showing a good reaction against Dundee. That’s the first thing to do.”

Clement confirmed John Souttar had gone off at half-time with an unspecified injury and explained why Todd Cantwell stayed on the bench throughout.

“He was fit, yes, but this was not the game to put him on when we are playing with 10,” he said.