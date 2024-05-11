William Fox-Pitt rolls back years to move into title contention at Badminton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

William Fox-Pitt rolls back years to move into title contention at Badminton

By Press Association
William Fox-Pitt is in title contention at Badminton (David Davies/PA).
William Fox-Pitt is in title contention at Badminton (David Davies/PA).

William Fox-Pitt turned back the clock with a vintage performance that put him in title contention on what could be his final Mars Badminton Horse Trials appearance.

The 55-year-old Olympian collected just 2.4 time penalties with Grafennacht on a testing cross-country course that put him in second place ahead of Sunday’s showjumping finale.

While reigning European champion and leader after dressage Ros Canter retired during her round, Fox-Pitt glided up the leaderboard in pursuit of a £117,500 top prize.

Tim Price lead the way on Vitali
Tim Price lead the way on Vitali (David Davies/PA).

He is just 1.3 penalties behind New Zealander Tim Price, who leads aboard Vitali on a score of 31.7, with Ireland’s Badminton debutant Lucy Latta third and Emily King, whose mother Mary won Badminton twice, in fourth.

Fox-Pitt’s stellar eventing career has harvested three Olympic, six world and 11 European medals, in addition to two Badminton crowns and six victories at Britain’s other elite five-star competition Burghley.

“I was trying very hard. She is an amazing mare, just fabulous,” Dorset-based Fox-Pitt said.

“This will potentially be my last Badminton and I wanted to come home well. My boys would have certainly given me a rollicking if I hadn’t!

“I am very lucky. I am 55 and I’ve had an amazing time here at Badminton. I probably ought to grow up now and get a new habit.”

Fox-Pitt has an advantage of 4.2 penalties over Latta, who had the day’s fastest round on RCA Patron Saint.

Zara Tindall rides Class Affair
Zara Tindall rides Class Affair (David Davies/PA).

Canter’s bid to win Badminton for a second successive year ended when she encountered problems at the lake complex with Izilot DHI, but she remains firmly on course for Paris Olympics selection with her top ride Lordships Graffalo.

Further down the leaderboard, day one leader Bubby Upton, who underwent spinal surgery just nine months ago after a fall, lies 18th on Cola and 2006 world champion Zara Tindall is 21st aboard Class Affair.

Upton said: “My horse never fails to give me his absolute all. He is an absolute machine and he has proved it time and time again.

“The support and love I have felt over the last nine months has been unbelievably touching. The comments on my Instagram are enough to make me well up.”

Tindall added: “I am blowing a lot, but when you get it done it feels such an achievement. If you fought for it, it was there (today).

“My horse hates people, so galloping around in front of those crowds is another aspect, but it is because he’s quirky that he is good.”