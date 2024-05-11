Hamilton to meet Inverness in Scottish Championship play-off final

Hamilton booked their place in the Scottish Championship play-off final against Inverness with a 3-2 win over 10-man Alloa earning a 5-4 aggregate victory.

In an action-packed second leg, Alloa’s early pressure paid off when Quinn Coulson finished from close range seven minutes in.

But the Accies were level a little over 10 minutes later when Reghan Tumilty arrived at the back post to score his sixth of the season.

Lewis Smith then put them ahead just before the break with Alloa’s Morgyn Neill sent off for dissent in the aftermath.

Alloa managed to draw level through Conor Sammon’s 57th minute goal but had no response after Ahkeem Rose got the hosts’ third of the afternoon 13 minutes from time.