Barrie McKay stars as Hearts beat Dundee to continue impressive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barrie McKay stars as Hearts beat Dundee to continue impressive season

By Press Association
Barrie McKay assisted Hearts’ first two goals (Jane Barlow/PA)
Barrie McKay assisted Hearts’ first two goals (Jane Barlow/PA)

Barrie McKay provided two excellent assists as Hearts enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee to ensure they will finish with their highest cinch Premiership points tally in 18 years.

Kenneth Vargas, Alan Forrest and newly-crowned PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year Lawrence Shankland delivered the goals as the third-placed, Europe-bound Jambos moved to 66 points with two games to play, giving themselves a chance of breaking the 70-point mark for the first time since they notched 74 in their memorable 2005/06 campaign.

It was a sixth game in succession without a win for Dundee, whose own European hopes suffered another damaging blow in the Edinburgh sunshine.

Hearts made three changes to the team that started last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Celtic Park as goalkeeper Craig Gordon, McKay – in for only his second start of 2024 – and Forrest replaced Zander Clark, Frankie Kent and Jorge Grant.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty also shuffled his pack slightly after the 3-1 defeat at home to St Mirren as Ricki Lamie, Mo Sylla and Scott Tiffoney made way for Ryan Astley, Malachi Boateng and Michael Mellon.

In a match that kicked off in searing mid-20s heat, the early exchanges were low key, notable only for a couple of delays in play to clear beachballs from Gordon’s goalmouth thrown on by home fans celebrating their team’s return to European group-stage football next season.

The first attempt came in the 18th minute when Hearts attacker Forrest cut in from the right and fired a low shot towards goal from just outside the box but it was easily claimed by Jon McCracken.

The Dundee goalkeeper had to work much harder a minute later to keep his side level as he acrobatically pushed out a powerful Vargas header after the Costa Rican was picked out at the back post by a superb cross from the right by Shankland.

Hearts made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when McKay drifted in from the left and arrowed a delightful ball across the box for the untracked Vargas, who cushioned in a close-range effort at the back post.

Dundee thought they had been handed a chance to equalise four minutes later when they were awarded a penalty after Lyall Cameron’s shot was deemed to have been blocked by Stephen Kingsley’s arm but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

The hosts seized full control of proceedings in the 53rd minute when a lovely through ball from McKay caused confusion in the Dundee defence and Forrest was able to round the exposed McCracken and roll the ball into an empty net from the edge of the box.

Shankland sealed the win with a clinical low strike from just inside the box in stoppage time.