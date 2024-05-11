Kilmarnock clinch Europa League berth with win at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmarnock clinch Europa League berth with win at St Mirren

By Press Association
Kyle Vassell netted the winner for Kilmarnock at St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kilmarnock sealed a fourth-placed finish and with it a spot in next season’s Europa League qualifiers following a 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley.

Kyle Vassell’s first-half goal proved the difference between the sides and ensured Derek McInnes’ men can no longer be caught by Saints, who remain in fifth.

Toyosi Olusanya struck the crossbar in the second half for the home side, who will need to wait until midweek at the earliest for the chance to confirm their own European berth next term.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson stuck with the line-up that defeated Dundee the previous weekend.

Kilmarnock made two changes from their 4-1 loss to Rangers. Out went the suspended Joe Wright and Liam Polworth, replaced by Robbie Deas and David Watson.

It was the home side who had the first real chance of the game but Olusanya’s volley sailed high over the crossbar.

Matty Kennedy responded for Kilmarnock but his long-range effort was similarly wayward.

Neither goalkeeper had much to do in the opening exchanges until Will Dennis made a terrific stop to push away Scott Tanser’s overhead kick.

The offside flag went up but the Killie stopper was not aware of that when he plunged to his right to make the save.

Killie then threatened at the other end after an Alex Gogic mistake, with Marley Watkins dragging his shot beyond the far post.

The forward was involved when the visitors moved in front after 37 minutes.

He took a pass from Danny Armstrong and made great strides down the right before picking out Vassell in the middle and he took a touch before finishing well.

St Mirren began the second half intent on finding an equaliser but Caolan Boyd-Munce’s shot from distance never looked like troubling Dennis.

The goalkeeper had to look more alert moments later to clutch a header from team-mate Stuart Findlay before blocking another acrobatic effort from Tanser, with Gogic putting the rebound over from another difficult chance.

Ryan Strain then picked out Olusanya, who volleyed just wide, before another Gogic error sent Watkins in on goal only for Zach Hemming to save well.

The former Kilmarnock goalkeeper was in the thick of things by this point as he tipped away Deas’ header for a corner.

At the other end, Conor McMenamin’s ball sent Olusanya running in on goal and the forward was unfortunate to see his shot strike the top of the crossbar.