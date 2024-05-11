Blair Henderson treble helps Spartans ease past Peterhead into play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair Henderson treble helps Spartans ease past Peterhead into play-off final

By Press Association
Spartans are into the cinch League 1 play-off final (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spartans are into the cinch League 1 play-off final (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Blair Henderson’s hat-trick helped Spartans breeze into the cinch League 1 play-off final after a 5-1 victory at Peterhead wrapped up a 7-2 aggregate success.

Henderson’s late penalty gave Spartans, in their first season at senior level, the edge after the first leg in midweek and Cameron Russell put them ahead on Saturday after just three minutes, tucking home after some confusion in the Peterhead box following a cross.

Henderson then headed home on the half hour before Marc McNulty teed up Bradley Whyte to lash home after 62 minutes.

Danny Strachan pulled one back in the 66th minute but Peterhead’s flickering hopes were extinguished moments later when Jason Brown handled on the line and Henderson tucked away the resultant penalty.

Henderson added gloss to the scoreline and completed his treble in the 78th minute as Spartans set up a two-leg showdown against Dumbarton next week.