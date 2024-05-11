Five-star Motherwell see off Ross County to move up to seventh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-star Motherwell see off Ross County to move up to seventh

By Press Association
Motherwell’s Blair Spittal (left) was on the scoresheet (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell moved into seventh place in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 5-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall.

Two first-half errors from home goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, capitalised on by Blair Spittal and Paul McGinn either side of a Simon Murray equaliser, gave the Steelmen a narrow 2-1 advantage going into half-time.

That is the way the game remained until the 82nd minute with the outcome still in the balance, but three late goals ensured the visitors would return home with all three points.

Spittal notched his second of the day with an excellent finish from just outside the box before Davor Zdravkovski made it 4-1 when he tapped in from close range. Harry Paton then added the cherry on top when he netted against his former club to complete the scoring.

It was the visitors who posed the early threat in Dingwall.

Laidlaw needed to make saves to deny Georgie Gent and Andy Halliday in the opening exchanges, before a mistake from the Staggies goalkeeper led to the opener after eight minutes.

A long ball forward from opposite number Liam Kelly looked to be bouncing harmlessly through to Laidlaw, only for him to misjudge the path of the ball and parry it in the direction of Spittal, who was left with an open goal to score against his former employers.

County responded well, levelling five minutes later through Murray, who slotted past Kelly after being played through by Eli King on the counter.

From there the Staggies put pressure on their opponents, with Connor Randall coming closest after seeing his chip cleared off the line by Shane Blaney.

Another Laidlaw error, this time coming to collect a Gent free-kick and not getting to the ball, allowed McGinn to restore Motherwell’s lead before the interval.

As time wore on Motherwell looked to try and hold on to their advantage, dropping deeper and inviting County to try and break them down.

Yan Dhanda would go close with one effort across the face of goal that went wide of the mark, but that was one of the few occasions the Staggies had a clear sight of goal.

Motherwell on the other hand would extend their lead, with Theo Bair teeing up Spittal to curl the ball past Laidlaw and into the corner of the net.

That goal essentially sealed all three points for the Steelmen, but the scoring did not end there as Bair again turned provider, this time setting up Zdravkovski for a simple finish in the 90th minute.

And, in stoppage time, Canada midfielder Paton wrap up the scoring when he passed the ball into the bottom corner.