East Kilbride hold Stranraer in play-off final first leg

John Robertson equalised as Lowland League champions East Kilbride grabbed a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Pyramid play-off final against Stranraer. Robertson levelled with a fine strike 19 minutes from time after League Two basement side Stranraer had come from behind to lead at K-Park. Andy Stirling gave Kilby the lead after 32 minutes, but the visitors replied through Sean McIntosh on the stroke of half-time. Craig Ross headed in a rebound to put Stranraer ahead on the hour, but Robertson ensured next week's second meeting at Stair Park will begin evenly poised with a ferocious shot.