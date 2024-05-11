Stuart Kettlewell says Motherwell put Dingwall ‘ghost’ to rest with big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Kettlewell says Motherwell put Dingwall ‘ghost’ to rest with big win

By Press Association
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell saw his side run out 5-1 winners (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell saw his side run out 5-1 winners (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stuart Kettlewell was happy to exorcise the demon of the worst Motherwell performance in his time as manager with a 5-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall.

Blair Spittal and Paul McGinn capitalised on errors from County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to give Motherwell a 2-1 half-time lead, with Simon Murray having equalised on the counter-attack.

That is the way the score remained until the 82nd minute, when Motherwell ran away with the points thanks to three late goals from Spittal, Davor Zdravkovski and Harry Paton.

A delighted Kettlewell, whose side moved up to seventh spot with the win, said: “Our worst performance by a country mile since I came to the club as a manager was up here in a 3-0 defeat, and that was a sore one for me and the players, but I think today shows that we’ve turned a corner.

“It feels like we’ve put that ghost to rest, and it was a really professional performance.

“We could have turned up and gone through the motions, and not put our bodies on the line, but it really pleased me the way we played.

“We want to finish as high up the league as we can, because we know that every place in this league means money, and it’s something that’s going to help us moving forward.”

His opposite number Don Cowie, meanwhile, felt that his side “unravelled” in the closing stages of the match.

With 10 minutes left to play, the Staggies were chasing an equaliser, but even though they were unable to find a way to parity Cowie was disappointed at how one-sided the scoreboard ended up appearing.

“We’ve gifted them two goals in the first half, and we got punished for it,” he said.

“The game was 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, and ultimately Motherwell have picked us off when we had to go for it.

“I have no issue with losing games of football, but we have to make sure it doesn’t spiral out of control like it did today.

“We have another massive game on Wednesday night, and we have to focus on that now.”