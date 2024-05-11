Steven Naismith expects Barrie McKay to be big player for Hearts next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Naismith expects Barrie McKay to be big player for Hearts next season

By Press Association
Barrie McKay shone against Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barrie McKay shone against Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steven Naismith described Barrie McKay as “a brilliant asset to have” after he inspired Hearts to a 3-0 victory over Dundee that ensured they will finish with their highest Premiership points tally in 18 years.

The 29-year-old playmaker has endured an injury-disrupted campaign but he marked only his second start of 2024 by laying on goals for Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest before newly-crowned PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year Lawrence Shankland sealed a comfortable win with his 29th strike of the season in stoppage time.

Naismith expects McKay to be a big player for Hearts next term.

“He’s a brilliant asset to have,” said Naismith.

“Baz isn’t fit, you can see that, he’s had a long time out, but he’s got unbelievable quality. He was good at managing himself within that game and lasting 80 minutes.

“He started against Livingston (last month) and came up with some big moments and today his quality was good again. What we get out of him this season is a bonus, but he’ll be really important next season.

“It’s always tough for players coming back. When you miss a big chunk of the season everybody is at their peak and you’re trying to cling on to get there, I’ve been there myself.

“We’ll not see him at his prime, best condition until after pre-season but he’s still contributing in these games when he’s not 100 per cent, so that shows you the quality he’s got.”

Hearts went into the match already assured of third place and a return to European group-stage football next term, and the win over Dundee took them on to 66 points, ensuring they will finish with their highest tally since the memorable 2005/06 campaign when they hit 74.

“That is a good measure of us, but I want to get to 70,” said Naismith.

“It’s a realistic goal, it’s something we can do. It shows the drive the squad’s got that we put on the performance we did today to get the three points.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was pleased with his team’s performance but aggrieved that referee Nick Walsh did not stick with his initial decision to award the Dark Blues a penalty while they trailed 1-0 after Lyall Cameron’s shot appeared to strike Stephen Kingsley’s elbow. The official changed his mind after a VAR review.

“I don’t think it is a 3-0 game,” he said. “We went toe-to-toe with them but I think we made two mistakes.

“To me the pivotal moment in the game was the decision not to give the penalty kick. I’m perplexed at that.

“If you look at the fixture against Hearts at Dens (in February), there is an identical situation where the ball strikes Lee Ashcroft on the hand and that penalty is given.

“That’s where the frustration comes from.”