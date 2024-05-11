Football is cruel – St Johnstone boss Craig Levein left to rue missed chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football is cruel – St Johnstone boss Craig Levein left to rue missed chances

By Press Association
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein bemoaned his side’s luck at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein rued the cruelty of football after Andrew Shinnie’s last-gasp winner gave already-relegated Livingston a 2-1 win at the Almondvale stadium.

Saints travelled to West Lothian in the cinch Premiership relegation play-off spot but got off to a great start when attacker Adama Sidibeh scored after eight minutes and their energetic opening should have brought more goals.

However, Livi settled and defender Cristian Montano levelled in the 72nd minute from a corner before substitute Shinnie fired in a dramatic winner to sink the Saints.

Ross County’s 5-1 defeat at home to Motherwell keeps the Staggies in 10th place, two points ahead of the Perth side ahead of their meeting at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night, with only one fixture remaining after that.

Levein said: “We have been searching for a really good performance for a wee while and we got that today.

“But football is cruel sometimes and we didn’t get from the game what we deserved.

“When things are going against you at times this is what happens.

“If we’d have been four or five up at half-time it would have been a fair reflection.

“But we weren’t, we made a couple of mistakes in the second half and were punished.

“They worked really hard, played well and created chances. I’m not going to sit here blaming people for missing chances.

“What we will talk about is, if we replicate that on Wednesday night, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.

“We conceded two goals so we’ll have to look at them and talk about them.

“I feel for the players, they’re hurting and they’re gutted. But they’re all together and that’s important.

“I don’t think it will be hard to lift them. They’re annoyed because of how much work they put into the game.

“We just have to focus on the things we did well.

“Things didn’t go our way, but it’s about rolling our sleeves up for Wednesday now.”

Livingston boss David Martindale felt the afternoon highlighted the often “irrational” nature of football.

He said: “I think at the start of the game we looked like a team who have just been relegated.

“St Johnstone started like a team fighting for their lives and we were fortunate to be 1-0 down.

“I think we’re fortunate to have won the game 2-1, but that’s football – we have been on the other end of that this season.

“Football can be kind of irrational, kind of illogical at times. The players have to take huge credit.

“(Goalkeeper) Shamal (George) kept us in it for the first 20 minutes. They will be a bit disappointed with their finishing but he made some great saves.”