Lionel Messi overcomes injury scare as Inter Miami extend unbeaten streak

Lionel Messi was without a goal or an assist for the first time this MLS season as he overcame an injury scare as Inter Miami extended their unbeaten streak to seven games at Montreal.

Miami took down Montreal 3-2 to complete their fifth-straight win, with former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez scoring his 11th goal of the season.

Messi left the field briefly in the first half with Miami down 2-0 after the visitors conceded two goals in the first 35 minutes.

3️⃣ goals, 3️⃣ points, 5️⃣ wins in a row 💫 pic.twitter.com/vubaq0535O — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 12, 2024

As the 36-year-old was off the field, Miami scored via a Matias Rojas free-kick, which Messi would usually take.

Shortly after the Argentinian returned to the field – clear of injury – Suarez equalised through a tap in from a corner.

Benjamin Cremaschi then netted the winner in the 59th minute as they moved three points clear of Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami have recorded eight wins, three draws and two losses in 13 games this season.