Jurgen Klopp takes Liverpool to Villa Park with mixed memories

By Press Association
has mixed memories of Villa Park (Peter Powell/PA)
has mixed memories of Villa Park (Peter Powell/PA)

Jurgen Klopp has mixed feelings about Villa Park as he returns for the final time as Liverpool manager.

The ground witnessed a crucial moment in their title-winning season when Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane scored in the final three minutes to snatch a 2-1 win in November 2018 which extended their unbeaten start to that campaign and felt hugely significant.

However, the following season they returned as champions and were incredibly thumped 7-2.

Asked about his memories of Villa Park Klopp said: “You talk about that game (the 2-1 win). We had another night at Aston Villa…

“True, it was a really special game when we won 2-1. At half-time we had a little situation in the dressing room – a little argument between two players but you will not get the names from me (Robertson has previously admitted it was him and Mane) – and then we could calm it down and turned the game around, which was really special.

“That’s when you go for absolutely everything, when everything is on the edge and these kinds of things can happen as long as you settle as quick as possible.

“That was a very important one, a great feeling after the game absolutely.

“This group of players was really special. It meant so much and things can happen when you work together for a long time especially, that’s normal.”

Liverpool head to fourth-placed Villa on Monday with nothing to play for except pride in Klopp’s penultimate game as manager.

Their title bid petered out over a fortnight in April but that does not mean Klopp does not have standards to keep.

“Like pretty much everything in life, you never should take things like this for granted,” he added.

“We have the chance to go above 80 points again and for that we need points, we need to win one of the two games at least. Aston Villa is the next chance.”

Villa suffered their own major disappointment on Thursday when they missed the chance to reach the Europa Conference League final following defeat to Olympiacos.

That makes Klopp wary ahead of their encounter.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp highly rates Aston Villa counterpart Unai Emery (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“It’s the last home game of the season of Aston Villa, they want to have a good last home game because they play an incredible season,” he said.

“This year Conference League, next year Champions League – Unai (Emery) is doing an incredible job there and is one of the best we have in the business. Wherever he was he had success.

“We all know how important it is for a club to qualify for the Champions League, how difficult it is to do that.”