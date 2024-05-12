Nuno Espirito Santo desperate for Nottingham Forest to remain at City Ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo desperate for Nottingham Forest to remain at City Ground

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest have played at the City Ground for 125 years (David Davies/PA)
Nottingham Forest have played at the City Ground for 125 years (David Davies/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is desperate for his club to stay at the City Ground.

Forest chairman Tom Cartledge has raised the possibility of leaving their historic home of 125 years for a new out-of-town stadium after a dispute with Nottinghamshire City Council over extending the lease.

The City Ground has been an important part of Forest all-but securing their Premier League survival for a second season and Nuno would not endorse a move away.

Forest are in dispute with Nottingham City Council over the lease
Forest are in dispute with Nottingham City Council over the lease (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked about the prospect over moving away from the Trentside home after his side’s 3-2 defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, Nuno said: “I hope it doesn’t (happen). It will never be the same, it will never be the same.

“The City Ground is so special. If they ask me, please don’t, please don’t city council, let us be here.”

Forest, who are three points above 18th-placed Luton with a better goal difference of 12, have been at loggerheads with the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) this season.

And Nuno is against the idea of another battle with the city council.

“We don’t want that, we want peace, we don’t want too much noise, let us be,” he said.