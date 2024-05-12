All to play for at Elland Road after Norwich and Leeds share goalless draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All to play for at Elland Road after Norwich and Leeds share goalless draw

By Press Association
Georginio Rutter started up front for Leeds (Steven Paston/PA)
Georginio Rutter started up front for Leeds (Steven Paston/PA)

Norwich and Leeds shared a 0-0 first-leg stalemate at Carrow Road that left their Championship play-off semi-final evenly poised.

It was a clash that was short on quality in the final third as neither goalkeeper found himself overworked, although Leeds had a goal ruled out before half-time.

The tie will be decided at Elland Road on Thursday night with both sets of supporters hoping for a bit more magic.

Leeds had finished the regular season with 90 points, 17 more than sixth-placed Norwich, who had been down in 17th in November when many supporters wanted manager David Wagner sacked.

Junior Firpo scores
Junior Firpo had a goal ruled out for Leeds (Nigel French/PA)

Wagner survived and the man who took Huddersfield up via the play-offs in 2017 found himself pitted in the 2024 version against fellow German Daniel Farke, who had led Norwich to automatic promotion as Championship winners in 2019 and 2021.

Leeds won both of this season’s previous meetings, coming back from behind to triumph 3-2 at Carrow Road in October and then winning their home game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Patrick Bamford.

Bamford was out injured for this one, with Norwich defender Shane Duffy, who scored for both clubs in the first game, starting despite being charged with drink-driving earlier in the week.

It was a frantic start with Marcelino Nunez’s shot going out for a throw-in and Georginio Rutter missing his kick in front of goal at the other end.

David Wagner and Daniel Farke
David Wagner and Daniel Farke had to settle for a draw (Steven Paston/PA)

Referee Josh Smith added to the raucous atmosphere for failing to award Leeds a penalty when Borja Sainz hauled Wilfried Gnonto to the ground right in front of the away section, possibly because he thought the Spaniard got a touch on the ball.

Gnonto saw a drive blocked before Josh Sargent glanced a header wide at the other end.

Norwich were on top as Gabriel Sara had a free-kick saved before Nunez was off-target again.

Junior Firpo had the ball in the Norwich net on the half-hour mark after Duffy poked it past his own goalkeeper, Angus Gunn, but Rutter had been flagged offside in the build-up.

Shane Duffy
Shane Duffy started despite being charged with drink-driving earlier this week (Steven Passton/PA)

The sapping sun saw the tempo slow, with Gnonto booked just before the break for some sarcastic clapping of a decision that went against him.

Duffy was cautioned early in the second period for a crude challenge on Crysencio Summerville, who had hardly been in the game, and Norwich’s best chance in a while followed when Dimi Giannoulis crossed for Sara to strike just wide with a first-time effort. Giannoulis was then booked for fouling Gnonto.

Firpo and Summerville tested Gunn at his near post but play stopped when Sainz caught Gnonto on the head with a boot.

Both sides made changes, including attacking ones, but no clear chances and therefore no goals followed.