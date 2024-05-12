Aberdeen thrash Hibernian to ramp up pressure on Nick Montgomery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen thrash Hibernian to ramp up pressure on Nick Montgomery

By Press Association
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery oversaw another damaging defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery oversaw another damaging defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)

Pressure mounted on beleaguered Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery as his side slipped to ninth in the cinch Premiership following a limp 4-0 defeat at home to resurgent Aberdeen.

Leighton Clarkson, Dante Polvara, Bojan Miovski and 16-year-old debutant Fletcher Boyd were all on target as the Dons made it seven league games in a row unbeaten and three victories on the spin since the cinch Premiership split.

The victory took Aberdeen above faltering Hibs into seventh place, cranking up the heat on Montgomery whose job was already widely deemed to be under threat after he failed to lead the team into the top six last month.

The Easter Road boss surprisingly sent out the same side that started the 2-1 defeat at Ross County the previous weekend, although there was a notable addition to the subs’ bench as Jake Doyle-Hayes returned to the squad after almost nine months out with ankle problems.

Aberdeen were also unchanged as they sought to continue their upturn in form since caretaker boss Peter Leven took over from Neil Warnock in March.

The Hibees started promisingly and most of the early play was in the Dons half. Nathan Moriah-Welsh had the first notable attempt of the match when he fired just wide from 25 yards out in the 20th minute.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos then pulled off a superb double save to deny Myziane Maolida and Martin Boyle.

It proved pivotal as the Dons took command of the match thereafter. The visitors signalled their intent in the 26th minute when Polvara saw a low angled shot deflected behind by Chris Cadden after being slipped in by a clever pass from Jamie McGrath.

The breakthrough came four minutes later when Clarkson curled home a lovely shot from 25 yards out.

Things got worse for Hibs in the 39th when Nicky Devlin dispossessed Jordan Obita and fed Junior Hoilett who cut the ball back for Polvara to fire home a firm angled strike from 15 yards out.

The Dons finished the first half firmly in the ascendancy and Miovski headed over at the back post following a corner from Hoilett.

Aberdeen’s third came seven minutes after the break when Miovski drilled in a low angled shot from 10 yards out after Clarkson dummied Hoilett’s pass into his path.

With thousands of their exasperated supporters long since headed for the exits, Hibs’ misery was compounded with virtually the last kick of the game when teenager Boyd – who had been introduced as an 83rd-minute sub – capped a dream debut by slamming home the Dons’ fourth from close range.