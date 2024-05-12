Kevin Sinfield completes Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon as MND fundraising continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield completes Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon as MND fundraising continues

By Press Association
Rob Burrow alongside wife Lindsey, who ran the half marathon, daughters Macy and Maya and Kevin Sinfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield was among over 14,000 people participating at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday as fundraising efforts continued for his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Burrow was originally meant to join Sinfield at the 25-mile mark but was unable to, due to warm weather and logistics.

He instead was waiting at the finish line at Headingley, where one of his daughters handed Sinfield his medal.

Kevin Sinfield crosses the line in Headingly
Last year saw emotional scenes with Sinfield lifting his friend out of his specially adapted wheelchair and carrying him over his shoulder as the pair completed the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon together.

Sinfield, who ran seven ultramarathons in as many days in seven cities around Britain and Ireland in early December, has raised more than £15million since his friend was diagnosed with the incurable and life-limiting condition in December 2019.

Burrow and Sinfield’s former Rhinos team-mate Jamie Jones-Buchanan also completed the course on Sunday, alongside his wife.

Marathon runners started the event at 9am before half-marathon runners, including Burrow’s wife Lindsey, began an hour later.

Sinfield said in video posted by the MND Association on X: “We can’t thank people enough, the volunteers, people who have helped create this today, every single runner who has put that hard work in and then those on the streets who have helped make it such a special day again.”

Asked if any more challenges were in the pipeline, he replied: “We haven’t announced one yet but we are going to go again so watch this space.”