Nick Montgomery confident he can take Hibernian forward if given time

By Press Association
Nick Montgomery still feels he can be a success at Hibs (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nick Montgomery still feels he can be a success at Hibs (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nick Montgomery pleaded for “patience” as pressure mounted on the Hibernian manager after his faltering side slipped to ninth in the cinch Premiership with a crushing 4-0 defeat at home to resurgent Aberdeen.

The 42-year-old came under heavy fire as the Easter Road support – already exasperated by failure to make the top six last month – watched their team succumb to goals from Leighton Clarkson, Dante Polvara, Bojan Miovski and 16-year-old debutant Fletcher Boyd.

Montgomery – who took the reins last September – admitted it was an “embarrassing” result, but he remains steadfast in his belief that he can oversee a brighter future for Hibs if given the chance to rebuild the team this summer with the aid of investment from billionaire Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club group.

Asked if he expected to be allowed to see out the remaining two games of this season on the back of such a limp defeat, the Englishman said: “I hope so. Unless anything’s changed. The discussions I had coming into the club, they knew the challenge we had this season.

“The big picture was the investment coming in from Black Knight moving forward, the opportunity to put your own squad together which every manager wants to do.

“I keep saying we need four or five players, we need quality in the building. There are players moving on who are out of contract. There is definite change coming and we need a little bit of patience.”

Montgomery still firmly believes he can take Hibs forward.

“Yeah, I remain confident,” he said. “I believe in myself and in the direction I feel I can take the club.

“Of course, my worry was managers have changed numerous times (at Hibs previously), but the board were really supportive.

“I have had one January transfer window, I tried to bring in players to improve the squad and felt like we did.

“But with a summer transfer window coming up and the chance to bring in players on permanent contracts and have a good pre-season, which is really important to build a culture and environment, I believe in myself.

“Results like today don’t help because there has been a lot of frustration and negativity around the club for a long time.

“I have said we need a bit of patience now.”

Aberdeen caretaker Peter Leven praised Boyd after he entered the fray in the 83rd minute and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he sealed a victory that lifted the Dons – now unbeaten in seven league games – to seventh place.

“He has been brilliant this season for the under-18s and they won the league the other day,” he said. “He has contributed to more than 30 goals in the 18s and has just turned 16.

“Just to get his debut is amazing but to score, wow, he will never forget that.”