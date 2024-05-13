The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester United claimed their first major trophy after beating Tottenham 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United claimed their first major trophy after beating Tottenham 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United clinched their first major trophy after beating Tottenham 4-0 to win the Women’s FA Cup, while England got their international summer off to a winning start with a 53-run win against Pakistan in the first T20 at Edgbaston.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League and Lauren Price claimed the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles with victory against Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from this weekend’s sporting action.

Celtic
Celtic moved a step closer to retaining the cinch Premiership title after beating Rangers 2-1 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal’s bid to win the Italian Open for a record-extending 11th time was ended in the second round with defeat to Hubert Hurkacz (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Burnley
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League following a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
England
Sarah Glenn took four wickets for 12 runs as England beat Pakistan by 53 runs in the first T20 at Edgbaston (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bevan French
Bevan French scored two tries as Wigan moved to the top of the Betfred Super League following a 48-6 win over Huddersfield (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Lauren Price
Lauren Price (right) won the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles with victory against Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rob Burrow Kevin Sinfield
Kevin Sinfield completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday as he continued fundraising efforts for his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate and the Motor Neurone Disease Association (Danny Lawson/PA)
Manchester United
Manchester United captain Katie Zelem celebrates with the FA Cup after Manchester United beat Tottenham 4-0 in Sunday’s final (Adam Davy/PA)
Olva Kooij
Olva Kooij claimed his first victory in a Grand Tour in stunning style after winning stage nine of the Giro d’Italia (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen are one game away from completing an unbeaten Bundesliga season after thumping 10-man Bochum 5-0 (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Rory McIlroy warmed up for the US PGA Championship with a fourth victory at Quail Hollow (Chris Carlson/AP)
