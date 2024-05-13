How previous Premier League title races panned out on the final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

How previous Premier League title races panned out on the final day

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (PA)
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (PA)

The Premier League title race will go down to the final day for only the third time in the last decade.

Manchester City – who won the championship on each of those previous occasions – and Arsenal are both in contention on Sunday.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at how the closest final days of the Premier League era panned out.

2021-22

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy
Manchester City won another tight title race against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

City and Liverpool have had the closest rivalry over the last decade, with this third occasion in nine years there was still interest on the last day of the season. Pep Guardiola’s side, having not lost since October, led Jurgen Klopp’s team, undefeated since the start of the year, by a point – meaning they had only to match the hosts’ result at Anfield. After an hour Liverpool were drawing against Wolves but City were 2-0 down, only to mount a remarkable comeback to win 3-2.

2018-19

One of the most remarkably consistent endings to a campaign. Liverpool lost only once all season – to City in January – and had won 10 and drawn three of their last 13 matches before the finale. However, City had won all 13 of their matches over the same period and led by a point. Both sides won on the last day, City 4-1 at Brighton and Liverpool 2-0 against Wolves, as Klopp’s team finished second with a record 97 points for a runner-up.

2013-14

Liverpool’s Luis Suarez covers his face with his shirt
Liverpool’s collapse at Crystal Palace handed the initiative to City (Adam Davy/PA)

The origin of the City and Liverpool title rivalry. The margin of victory on this occasion was two points but was memorable for Steven Gerrard’s mistake at home to Chelsea, their first league defeat since December, three matches from the end. It handed the initiative to their rivals as, although Liverpool held a three-point lead, City had two games in hand and a goal difference nine superior. Chasing the goals to reduce that heading into the final day, Liverpool collapsed from 3-0 up at Crystal Palace with 11 minutes to go to draw 3-3. That meant City only needed a draw at home to West Ham on the final day; they won 2-0 as Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 to finish agonisingly short.

2011-12

The Sergio Aguero moment and the beginning of City’s modern-day dominance. They were level on points with Manchester United but ahead on goal difference. However, they were 2-1 down to QPR until Edin Dzeko equalised in the 90th minute. The game at the Stadium of Light finished with a United win and it seemed Sir Alex Ferguson’s side were champions. However, in the fifth minute of additional time, Aguero stepped up and snatched the title away.

2009-10

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard and John Terry lift the Premier League trophy
Chelsea thumped Wigan 8-0 to fend off Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea entered the final day knowing victory at Wigan would deny United a fourth successive Premier League triumph. Carlo Ancelotti’s side avoided any last-day drama with an emphatic 8-0 victory, with Didier Drogba scoring a hat-trick against the 10-man hosts, thereby recording a then Premier League benchmark of 103 goals for the season, and rendering United’s 4-0 win at home to Stoke irrelevant.

2007-08

Manchester United celebrates with the Premier League trophy
Manchester United won the title on the final day at Wigan (Dave Thompson/PA)

Manchester United and Chelsea were level on points entering the final day but United’s goal difference was vastly superior. United beat Wigan 2-0, which made Chelsea concession of a 90th-minute equaliser to Bolton slightly less painful.

1998-99

Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy
Manchester United held off Arsenal by a single point (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The peak of the Manchester United and Arsenal era. United’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory at home to Tottenham held off the Gunners, 1-0 winners over Aston Villa, by a single point.

1995-96

The culmination of Newcastle squandering a 12-point advantage over United in January saw the Magpies needing Middlesbrough to do them a favour. However, a draw against Tottenham made their north-east neighbours’ result irrelevant – United comfortably won 3-0 anyway.

1994-95

Blackburn's Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton lift the Premier League trophy
Blackburn lost at Anfield but still wildly celebrated winning the Premier League (John Giles/PA)

Kenny Dalglish’s Blackburn lost 2-1 at former club Liverpool to leave the door open but the defeated side were soon celebrating at Anfield as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham.