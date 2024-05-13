Philippe Clement planning wholesale changes at Rangers this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Philippe Clement planning wholesale changes at Rangers this summer

By Press Association
Philippe Clement is planning wholesale changes at Rangers this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Philippe Clement is planning wholesale changes at Rangers this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Philippe Clement anticipates a “big” rebuild at Rangers this summer as he once again bemoaned a lengthy injury list.

The Gers were left six points behind cinch Premiership leaders and champions-in-waiting Celtic with a 2-1 defeat on Saturday, where midfielder John Lundstram was sent off.

John Souttar, Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling sustained knocks at Celtic Park to join Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Lundstram (suspended), Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Bailey Rice on the unavailable list for Rangers’ penultimate league game of the season against Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

Rangers Training Session and Press Conference – Rangers Training Centre – Wednesday 13th March
John Souttar sustained a knock against Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers have suffered three defeats and a draw in four games this season against Celtic – Clement was in charge for the most recent three – and play the Hoops in the Scottish Cup final on May 25 with a clutch of players including Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Balogun and John McLaughlin set to be out of contract afterwards.

The Belgian boss insists there is “not a big gap” between the two Glasgow giants but will make radical changes on and off the park in time for next season.

He said: “Part of the story is that we played against Celtic with all their players available while we were missing nine players.

“If we are both fully fit there is not a big gap. But we need to prove that in the results against each other.

“Every team in the world, if you have nine players who are possible starters who are not available, it is difficult.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Nicolas Raskin stands dejected following Rangers’ costly defeat at Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Tomorrow we have 11 missing and that is a major thing that we need to change for next season. We need to make the foundation of the house stronger.

“There is going to be a turnaround in the squad, that is clear with all the end-of-contract situations and maybe others also. It is going to be a big one, it is going to be quite a rebuild.

“You want to keep the foundations of this season. You don’t want to start from zero. So we need to find the balance and bring in assets and experience in if experience is leaving the building.

“The club know how necessary it is to do that.

“We are working hard on that and I see the recruitment team are really busy finding the good profiles for next season, but now the next three games are important.

St Mirren v Rangers – cinch Premiership – The SMISA Stadium
Philippe Clement is expecting a ‘rebuild’ at Rangers this summer ( Euan Cherry/PA)

“But it is not only recruitment, in other departments we need to make good decisions because we cannot have so many injuries. So we have to rebuild something there.

“There are several things that need to change but I prefer to keep that in the building and make it better.

“Maybe it was better not to wait until the end of the season to make decisions around that (injury story) but you give chances to people.”

Clement had a message for disheartened Rangers fans who struggle to retain belief in the Scottish Cup going to Ibrox.

He said: “We are going to fight really hard to get a result. It is about margins, we need to take them and we need to stay with 11 players, that helps.

“It is not that we lost the last games 4-0 or 3-0 or whatever, it was small margins even with 10 men.

“So we are going to push really hard towards this cup final but also the last two league games and we count on the supporters to help the team over the difficult moments.”