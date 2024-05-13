Surrey secure big win over Warwickshire to go 21 points clear at top of table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Surrey secure big win over Warwickshire to go 21 points clear at top of table

By Press Association
Dom Sibley finished 46 not out as Surrey sealed victory over Warwickshire (Michael Steele/PA)
Dom Sibley finished 46 not out as Surrey sealed victory over Warwickshire (Michael Steele/PA)

Surrey took just 39 minutes on the fourth morning to complete an impressive nine-wicket victory over Warwickshire at the Kia Oval and go 21 points clear at the top of Vitality County Championship Division One.

Dom Sibley finished unbeaten on 46 and Ollie Pope scored 13 not out after Surrey captain Rory Burns, on 30, hit Jacob Bethell straight to deep mid-on soon after skipping down the pitch and lofting the same bowler straight for six.

Surrey began the final day needing 58 more runs to win, after resuming on 31 without loss chasing a modest fourth-innings target of 89 for a third successive win and a maximum 24 points.

Felix Organ and James Vince put on 53 to take Hampshire out of a mini-collapse to complete a draw with Durham which had been inescapable since Friday.

Matthew Potts – two for 19 – reminded England of his skill by removing Hampshire’s openers and added a small amount of jeopardy back into the match.

But Organ and Vince made it safe with risk-free blocking before bad light and rain brought about the inevitable result at 3.40pm.

A maiden first-class century from wicketkeeper Matthew Hurst salvaged some pride for Lancashire but could not stop Nottinghamshire completing a nine-wicket win at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire had begun the day scenting an innings victory, holding a 72-run advantage with Lancashire six down, but 20-year-old Hurst defied them with an impressive 104 that included 10 fours and four sixes.

Lancashire were dismissed for 252, leaving the home side needing just 81 to win, so the result was never in serious doubt.

Kent survived some occasional alarms to bat out a draw with Worcestershire on the final day of their clash at Canterbury.

The captains shook hands just after 5pm, with Kent on 146 for four in their second innings, still 65 runs behind Worcestershire’s mammoth first-innings score of 618 for seven declared.

Ben Gibbon claimed two for 38, but the visitors used nine different bowlers during Kent’s second innings and failed to break down some stiff middle-order resistance, spearheaded by Harry Finch who was unbeaten on 48.

In Division Two, pace bowler Marchant de Lange led the charge with three wickets to set up Gloucestershire’s first Championship victory since September 2022 on the final day of their clash against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Northamptonshire resumed on 144 for two, needing 414 more runs to win, or more realistically to bat out the whole day to secure a draw. For a while that looked a possibility as India international Karun Nair (61) and George Bartlett (42) shared a fluent stand of 83 in 24 overs.

But the second new ball proved decisive and Josh Shaw (two for 56) and De Lange (three for 58) did the damage as Northamptonshire ultimately fell to a heavy 256-run defeat.