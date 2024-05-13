Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs ‘laser-focused’ on targets not ‘bragging rights’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs ‘laser-focused’ on targets not ‘bragging rights’

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou insists an obsession with London rivals will not be beneficial to Spurs (John Walton/PA)
Ange Postecoglou has warned always striving for bragging rights will not help Tottenham close the gap on the best in England.

Spurs host Manchester City on Tuesday in a match which could leave home fans conflicted given a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s men would put Arsenal in the driving seat to win the Premier League title.

Postecoglou has repeatedly expressed his desire to drag Tottenham into contention to compete for major honours and made clear an obsession with London rivals will not be beneficial.

Micky van de Ven scored Spurs' winner against Burnley on Saturday
Micky van de Ven scored Spurs’ winner against Burnley on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

“I suppose in these last 15 years, there have been years where Tottenham have had bragging rights,” Postecoglou reflected with reference to Spurs’ last trophy in 2008.

“Walk through the halls, mate, there’s no bragging rights there. There’s none. The pictures on the wall do not show players with a big sign saying ‘We’ve got bragging rights’. They’ve just got pictures of Bill Nicholson and people who have actually achieved.

“That’s where I want to get us. The funny thing is, if you win trophies, you tend to have bragging rights as well.

“I just want to make sure we stay clearly disciplined and focused. It would be easy for me to say that getting one over your rivals is most important.

“You could do that and not win anything and I would feel great about myself and maybe the fans feel good about me. But we can’t be successful if that’s our goal.

“Success to me is winning trophies and, until we do that, we have just got to make sure we stay laser-focused on what we want to achieve.”

The Tottenham head coach rejected suggestions on Monday that his own fan-base would be happy to lose to City and backed the crowd to help them “ride” the tough moments which will inevitability come against a team who have not lost in 90 minutes since December 6.

He added: “You know against City there will be times when you have to defend, when you have to suffer and when you have to work hard without the ball and they will put you under a lot of pressure, but if we have the crowd behind us, then we can ride those moments and then have our own moments.

“We always finish games strong, we are a fit side particularly going down our end in the second half, there aren’t many games when we haven’t finished strong. That’s going to be important on Tuesday night.”

Postecoglou also tipped James Maddison for a key role against City after he produced one of his better displays since his ankle injury in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Burnley.

“I thought at the weekend especially he was right back at it. He was really creative, he was working harder and he looked fitter,” Postecoglou said of the England midfielder.

“It’s taken him a while to get back physically more than anything else to that level. It’s a big thing.

“He has missed so much football. I think it’s fair to say he lost some confidence as well, but it’s fair to say that he was back to the levels we saw earlier in the year and when he’s at those levels he can hurt any team with his creativity and his ability to score and create goals.

“He’ll be very important to us (against City).”