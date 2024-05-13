Barcelona go second with victory over Real Sociedad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barcelona go second with victory over Real Sociedad

By Press Association
Lamine Yamal celebrates Barcelona’s opener (Joan Monfort/AP)
Lamine Yamal celebrates Barcelona’s opener (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barcelona moved above Girona into second place in LaLiga as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Lamine Yamal’s left-footed effort put them ahead just before half-time and Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty doubled the advantage.

The win took Barcelona a point above Girona with three games left in the battle to finish as runners-up behind runaway champions Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s remaining three league fixtures are away to Almeria and Sevilla, either side of a home clash against Rayo Vallecano.

In Serie A, Udinese climbed out of the relegation zone following a 2-0 away victory over Lecce.

Lorenzo Lucca’s 36th-minute header put Udinese ahead and Lazar Samardzic added a second five minutes from time.

The result saw Udinese move up three places to 15th, with Empoli dropping into the bottom three.

Udinese’s last two league games are at home to Empoli, followed by an away clash against 17th-placed Frosinone.

Fiorentina went above Napoli into eighth place with a 2-1 home win against Monza.

A Milan Duric header opened the scoring after nine minutes, but Nicolas Gonzalez equalised for Fiorentina before Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo netted the winner 12 minutes from time.