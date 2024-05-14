Football rumours: Saudi clubs keen on Man Utd duo Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes

What the papers say

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United midfielders Casemiro, 32, and Bruno Fernandes, 29, when the transfer window opens this summer, the Telegraph reports.

Brazil goalkeepers Alisson (left) and Ederson have also been linked with moves away from the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Telegraph also reports that Saudi clubs are looking at two other Brazilians plying their trade in the Premier League – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson,31, and 30-year-old Manchester City counterpart Ederson.

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani, 37, is hunting for a new club after his contract at Adana Demirspor was terminated, the Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

🚨 Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso hopes to manage all three of his former clubs Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but is not certain in which order. (Source: Abendzeitung) pic.twitter.com/u9EaAmnwbb — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 14, 2024

🚨🇸🇦 It’s over between Marcelo Gallardo and Al Ittihad. The Argentinian manager is set to part ways with the Saudi club. 🇦🇷 The only detail being clarified is about leaving now or at the end of the season, but Gallardo will part company with Al Ittihad. pic.twitter.com/XPjqd0snXJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2024

Players to watch

Rasmus Hojlund: A number of Manchester United players have doubts about his capacity to find the net and are avoiding passing to the 21-year-old striker during matches, claims the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid are still keen on signing the Liverpool and England player with his contract situation at Anfield up in the air, says Football365.

Reuell Walters: Arsenal are set to lose the up-and-coming defender, 19, after he rejected the offer of a new contract, the Athletic writes.