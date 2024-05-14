British surfer, 16, says it is ‘insane’ to win silver in international event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British surfer, 16, says it is ‘insane’ to win silver in international event

By Press Association
Lukas said it felt “insane” to win a Silver medal (dryrobe/PA)
One of Britain’s youngest surfers has said it feels “insane” to have won a silver medal at an international competition in El Salvador.

Lukas Skinner took part in the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Junior Surfing Championships from May 3 to 12 in Surf City as part of an under-16s dryrobe boys England Juniors team.

On Sunday, he was left with mixed emotions as he took the silver medal.

Boy posing in coat
Lukas Skinner won a silver medal on Sunday (dryrobe/PA)

The 16-year-old, who lives in Perranporth, Cornwall, and is an ambassador for outdoor change robe brand, dryrobe, told the PA news agency: “To win silver back to back in the ISA World Juniors feels insane.

“A couple of years ago I wouldn’t have believed it if I told myself I would do that, but this hurt a lot not getting gold, but second in the world still feels good.

“I felt like my surfing was the best it’s ever been in competition and in the heats the waves were pumping, but in the final the waves went flat.

“Having said that, I’m super happy with how I performed, particularly under pressure in some situations. I’ve learnt a lot.”

He has already set his sights on the next competition, adding that the result has spurred him on to come back “even stronger” next year.

“Next is the World Surf League junior tour around Europe and I just can’t wait to put the jersey back on, keep getting scores and having fun,” he said.

His father Ben Skinner, who is third in the world in the World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Tour, coached the junior team at the championships and Lukas’s younger sister Lila is also a surfer.

Lukas said that despite his father being a professional surfer, “there was not much pressure dad ever put on me and I just wanted to do what my dad was doing”.

“I just remember being pushed in on waves and then catching my own waves, and time flies, and looking back at it, all I can remember is being a surfer,” he added.

Mr Skinner, 39, who is also an ambassador for dryrobe, told PA: “It’s good to have my kids compete as well, which gives you – as a parent – a little edge.

“When you become a parent, the main thing is that your children are healthy and happy and whatever they do, I’d back them either way.

“I feel really lucky that they’ve fallen into the same path and have the same love for surfing as I have, and it just allows us to follow a similar dream and do stuff together, which is really unique for father and son, father and daughter.”

Two people posing together
Lukas with his father Ben (dryrobe/PA)

The father and son also make surfboards together, making blanks using polyester which are crafted into the shape of surfboards, which then have fibreglass added before being sanded.

Lukas said: “It’s a long process, but it’s all those things, along with the right people, that makes a perfect surfboard.”

The 16-year-old said some of his highlights in his career so far include winning his first World Championship in Bells Beach (in Victoria), Australia, where he became the U16 World Grom Surfing Champion.

He added: “Last year in Brazil, I got second in the ISA World Juniors… and for me, that was my biggest achievement yet because there’s so many surfers and you have to make so many heats.”

He said he enjoys the fact that surfing “refreshes you”.

“You’re always in a good mental state and there’s nothing else but surfing when you’re in the ocean that you need to think about and it’s really peaceful.”