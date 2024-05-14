Olly Stone keen on England recall as he looks to put injuries behind him

Olly Stone’s Test ambitions remain undimmed by injury setbacks and the fast bowler is optimistic he can force his way back into England’s thinking as long as his body holds up this summer.

Having seemingly conquered his back troubles with the insertion of two metal screws to reinforce his spine, a recurring hamstring problem sidelined Stone for much of last year and wrecked his Ashes hopes.

Still only 30, Stone’s express pace makes him an attractive option for an England side soon to be in transition as James Anderson follows long-time opening bowling partner Stuart Broad into retirement.

Olly Stone’s express pace should make him an attractive option for an England side soon to be in transition (John Walton/PA)

As England look to build an attack capable of winning the 2025/26 Ashes in Australia, Stone, who has taken 10 wickets in three Tests at an impressive average of 19.4, is hopeful of gaining international recognition again but staying on the park for Nottinghamshire this season is his immediate priority.

“I never sit and think ‘there’s bad times around the corner’. You have to keep being positive, especially with the nature of the job,” Stone told the PA news agency.

“I’ll always go out there and try and bowl as quickly as I can and put some performances together. It’s down to me to go and do that and hopefully the phone call will come and I’ll be back out there representing England again.

“I’d still love to play in an Ashes but Down Under, that’s still a big one on the list and there’s one coming up soon. If I’m in that mix come that selection then great. If not, as long as I’m fit and healthy and playing then that’s just where I want to be.

“I’ve spent far too much time sitting on the sidelines. It’s just all about playing games for me now and enjoying the rest of my career.”

Stone is carefully building up match fitness in the Vitality County Championship and had a helping hand in Nottinghamshire’s win over Lancashire – taking three wickets before a career-best 90 with the bat.

The stop-start nature of his career means Stone has played fewer than 50 first-class matches but while he has dipped his toes into the T20 franchise circuit, forgoing red-ball cricket has never been considered.

“I just love playing cricket, it’s an unbelievable job,” he said.

Leading from the front 👊 A double century from Haseeb Hameed and an accomplished 90 from Olly Stone preceded a clinical bowling display from Notts on day three.

“It’s something I’ve loved doing and still love doing. That’s the thing that keeps me going and gets me back out there.

“If I’d have fallen out of love with the game, I think I might have walked away by now. I’m still hungry to perform and when you’re out there, the good times outweigh the bad.

“When you’re injured and in the gym and your rehab stuff, that always spurs me on. It’s been tricky at times, I’ll be honest, but the reason I love it so much is why I’m still out there.

“I love T20 but it’s just a different feeling about it, not a bad way. But the hard graft is something I love and why I can’t give it up and why I keep going until my body tells me otherwise.”