Emirates Stadium to become main home of Arsenal’s women’s team from next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emirates Stadium to become main home of Arsenal’s women’s team from next season

By Press Association
The Emirates Stadium will become the main home for Arsenal’s women’s team from next season (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
The Emirates Stadium will become the main home for Arsenal’s women’s team from next season (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

The Emirates Stadium will become the main home for Arsenal’s women’s team from next season.

The club announced plans for 11 games to be played at the ground next term – eight Women’s Super League and three Champions League games, if qualification for the group stages is secured.

Home legs in any Champions League knock-out ties would also be staged at the Emirates.

Remaining fixtures, including all domestic cup matches, will take place at Arsenal’s Meadow Park ground in Borehamwood.

Six WSL games played at the Emirates this season saw an average crowd of just over 52,000, which included two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: “We have recently seen extraordinary growth in supporters coming to Emirates Stadium for games held here, which include two complete sell-outs this season.

Jonas Eidevall
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The next step in our journey is to make Emirates Stadium our main home for Arsenal Women. We are looking forward to giving more supporters the chance to watch our women’s team play.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “We have a special connection with our supporters, who have shown up in huge numbers and pushed us forward every step of the way.

“Next season, Emirates Stadium becomes our main home and we are all excited to play in front of bigger crowds every week.”