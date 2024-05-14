Millie Bright’s return to England squad a ‘great boost’ – Sarina Wiegman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millie Bright’s return to England squad a ‘great boost’ – Sarina Wiegman

By Press Association
Sarina Wiegman says Millie Bright’s return will give her squad a big boost (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Millie Bright’s long-awaited return will give England just the boost they need ahead of their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers, according to boss Sarina Wiegman.

The Chelsea centre-back captained the Lionesses to their first World Cup final last summer, but a knee injury-plagued season saw her only recently return to league action, while she has not featured in an England squad since October.

The 30-year-old is one of 28 players named in Wiegman’s latest squad – which also includes a first senior call-up for Bright’s club-mate Aggie Beever-Jones – that will remain unchanged across two international windows, beginning with France’s visit to St James’ Park on May 31.

Wiegman said of Bright: “I’m very happy, she’s very happy, started playing again after long periods of injury and rehab, so it’s very good. She has two more games so that’s good to see too, then she’ll come into camp.

“It’s really good for the team. It’s a great boost, this is what she’s been working for all the time, to compete with Chelsea and then coming back into camp. Of course we always hoped she’d be back earlier, but she needed some more time and I’m just really happy now this is the moment she can come in.”

The last time Bright featured in a Lionesses line-up alongside Leah Williamson, who captained England to their 2022 European triumph, was the final game of the Arnold Clark Cup all the way back in February 2023.

Williamson ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament last April, returning to Wiegman’s fold this March after an injury setback forced her to withdraw from the Dutch boss’ February squad with a muscle injury.

Wiegman suggested the Arsenal defender will likely once again wear the captain’s armband for her country, as she did last month, though feels a conversation is still on the cards.

Leah Williamson returned to the England fold earlier this year (Niall Carson/PA)

She said: “I have to discuss things with the players first. As I said, we were swapping around the armband a bit, also Leah started the second game last camp.

“She’s our captain and we’ll probably keep doing that. We have many leaders in the team. Let’s first see how everyone comes in and then I’ll have the conversation with the players first.”

Wiegman’s squad includes four standby players – Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns, Tottenham forward Jessica Naz, Southampton keeper Kayla Rendell and Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier.

The boss praised Beever-Jones, 20, whose breakthrough season at Chelsea has earned the forward a first senior call-up, though she did have a taste of first-team camp after she was promoted to replace the injured Chloe Kelly during February’s international window.

Wiegman said: “I think Aggie has had very great improvement. She’s just doing really well. She’s an open person, she really wants to develop every single day on the pitch. She can play on the side, she can play in the centre, I’m looking forward to it.”

The Lionesses, are currently second in Group A3 with four points from their opening two qualifiers, will travel to Saint-Etienne for the France return fixture on June 4. They will then face the Republic of Ireland in Norwich on July 12 before flying to Gothenburg to take on Sweden to conclude the group stage four days later.

All players will report to St George’s Park on Monday, May 28, with a period of rest scheduled after the first window before reuniting for a three-day training session on June 19, then report back for a five-day camp on June 24th.

The preparation phase concludes with a final camp in the Netherlands from July 1-5 with a behind-closed-doors training fixture against the Dutch.

Wiegman conceded juggling players’ club commitments with England duty – and the need to rest – has been “challenging”, with Barcelona duo Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh set to feature in the Champions League final on May 25th.

While the England boss will not tell her players where to go during their time off, she preferred they “stay in Europe.”

She added: “We had many good conversations with clubs and it’s challenging, but we also know we need to train to compete in July. So, with all the clubs we have a conversation and we come to this plan.”