Paul Hanlon believes David Gray has attributes to be permanent Hibernian boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Hanlon believes David Gray has attributes to be permanent Hibernian boss

By Press Association
David Gray is in his fourth stint as Hibs caretaker (Joe Giddens/PA)
David Gray is in his fourth stint as Hibs caretaker (Joe Giddens/PA)

Paul Hanlon believes David Gray embodies “what a Hibernian manager should look like” as he endorsed the 2016 Scottish Cup final goal hero as a potential successor to the sacked Nick Montgomery.

The 36-year-old coach was placed in interim charge of the Easter Road side for the last two games of this season following the decision to part ways with Montgomery in the wake of a 4-0 home defeat by Aberdeen that saw Hibs slip to ninth in the cinch Premiership.

Remarkably, Gray is now in his fourth spell as caretaker boss in less than two and a half years after previously performing the role following the departures of Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney and Lee Johnson.

Gray is idolised by supporters for scoring the winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final against Rangers, and has been a valued member of the club’s backroom staff since hanging up his boots three years ago.

Hanlon, who is about to bring the curtain down on his own long Hibs career at the end of this season, feels his former team-mate has all the attributes to lead the Hibees forward on a permanent basis.

“This is his fourth stint as the interim manager so he’s had a real good schooling already,” said Hanlon. “The way he is as a person, I think his characteristics fit that of a successful manager or someone who could be a successful manager.

“In terms of what he’s done at this club and the way the fans love him, I think he’s got every potential to be a top, top manager.”

Asked if he felt Gray was currently ready to become manager of Hibs, Hanlon said: “It’s hard to tell, he’s not had a lot of games under his belt.

“All I can tell is the way I see him day to day, the way he takes training, the decisions he’s made in the past, the way he conducts himself, and I think that’s what a Hibs manager should look like.”

Gray – as he has done in each of his previous stints in charge – refused to indulge in talk about his own prospects of taking the reins on a permanent basis.

“That’s not a question for me,” he said, speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve literally found out about the manager leaving four hours ago, and I’ve been put in this movie again – unfortunately.

“I’m so disappointed to be in this situation. And it’s not the right time at all to talk about anything else.”

Hibs are about to embrace minority investment from billionaire Bill Foley’s Black Knight group, a situation that could have an influence on which way they turn when appointing Montgomery’s successor.

Gray is adamant the Hibs job remains an attractive proposition despite the fact they have now sacked four managers in less than two and a half years.

“It’s a fantastic job for any manager who has the desire to manage at the top level in Scotland,” he said. “It has a fantastic fan base, a great infrastructure – and everybody at the club is desperate to make it successful.”

Reflecting on the sacking of Montgomery, who arrived from Central Coast Mariners eight months ago, Gray said: “It’s never nice when anyone loses their job. You form a bond with these people and it’s a horrible position to be in.

“Being the manager of the football club, I know that means he carries the responsibility, but as a collective we’ve not been good enough.

“I don’t think it’s been through a lack of effort or people making decisions for the wrong reasons. But the reality is we’ve underachieved. Everyone needs to be better.”