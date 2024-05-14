England Test captain Ben Stokes set to make first Durham appearance in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England Test captain Ben Stokes set to make first Durham appearance in two years

By Press Association
Ben Stokes will be back in action for Durham on Friday (Nigel French/PA)
England Test captain Ben Stokes will make his first Durham appearance in two years later this week, taking on Ashes rival Nathan Lyon.

Having made himself unavailable for next month’s T20 World Cup, Stokes is focusing on his red-ball game and a return to all-rounder duties after spending the majority of the past year as a specialist batter.

The 32-year-old took an extended break after the conclusion of England’s Test tour of India, sitting out the first five games of his county’s top-flight return, but is now ready for his comeback.

Stokes (left) and Nathan Lyon (middle) will go head to head in Blackpool.
Stokes (left) and Nathan Lyon (middle) will go head to head in Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

He will travel to Blackpool to take on Lancashire, who are expected to recall Australia spinner Lyon after he was rested this week. He and Stokes have faced each other in 30 Tests over more than a decade, including a memorable tussle during the England skipper’s Headingley miracle in 2019.

Stokes could also come up against international team-mate Tom Hartley, should the Red Rose find room for both slow bowlers, and fit-again seamer Saqib Mahmood. Durham have Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse, two of the men hoping to vie for James Anderson’s Test shirt when he retires later this summer, in their ranks.

Teeing up Stokes’ appearance, Durham coach Ryan Campbell told BBC Radio Newcastle: “I suggest if you’ve got a few days over the weekend, you get yourself down to Blackpool to watch the great Ben Stokes return for Durham.

“Suddenly there’s just this air of excitement around the place just when he walks in the room. You want to play against the best players in the world. But to have one of those in our own team, to show us the way, his experiences, it’s unbelievable.”

Speaking after his side’s drawn game against Hampshire, Campbell added: “For us we always talk about playing against the best players in the competition, but to have one in your own team makes life a whole lot different.

“It will also lift the blokes. Some of them haven’t played with Ben for years, if at all. I’m sure the crowds in Blackpool will swell. England cricket needs a fit Ben Stokes.”

Stokes’ last competitive appearance saw him bowl India captain Rohit Sharma with his first competitive delivery since July and he is expected to take some overs for Durham as he builds up his bowling loads ahead of the Test summer.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer is likely to feature for Sussex 2nd XI in Beckenham later this week. The pace bowler has been out for almost a year with his latest stress fracture but is set to join up with England’s T20 squad for next week’s series against Pakistan.

It is hoped he will drop into the side on Thursday or Friday to bowl a spell as he continues a lengthy rehabilitation leading up to next month’s T20 World Cup.