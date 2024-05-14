Neil Warnock to join Torquay board as football advisor following takeover

Neil Warnock will join the Torquay board in the role of football advisor upon completion of a takeover deal at the Devon club.

The National League South club are to be taken over by the Bryn Consortium – subject to creditor approval – and Paul Wotton will be appointed first-team manager on a three-year deal.

“We are delighted Neil is joining the board,” said Michael Westcott, co-chairman of the Bryn Consortium.

“He brings an unrivalled wealth of football knowledge and experience to Torquay United as we look to rebuild.

“There is a strong chemistry and mutual respect between Neil and Paul and we are excited about their approach to building a squad and the uncompromising brand of football they want our team to play.”

Warnock has managed 17 clubs in a 44-year career on the touchline, with his last job being a five-week spell in charge of Aberdeen in February and March earlier this year.

The 75-year-old, who managed Torquay in 1993, has won a record eight promotions in English football and managed 1,626 games.

Former Plymouth captain and assistant manager Wotton joins Torquay from Truro.

🟡 Torquay Name Their Man The Bryn Consortium, which has agreed to acquire Torquay United subject to creditor approval, is delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Wotton as First Team Manager. 👉 https://t.co/ITu3ptCjQL#tufc pic.twitter.com/us2eAAbcCy — Torquay United AFC (@TUFC1899) May 14, 2024

Wotton, who also played for Southampton, Oxford and Yeovil, spent five seasons at the Cornish club and took them into the National League South.

Torquay finished 18th in same division this season, avoiding a second-successive relegation following their demotion from the fifth-tier of English football last term.

In-coming Torquay co-chairman Mark Bowes-Cavanagh said: “Following a meticulous search, the consortium board agreed that Paul’s credentials and vision were most closely aligned with our own and he will arrive at Plainmoor as part of a restructuring of the football set up at the club.”