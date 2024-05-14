Danny Care keen to give ‘proper Harlequins legend’ Will Collier fitting farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Danny Care keen to give ‘proper Harlequins legend’ Will Collier fitting farewell

By Press Association
Danny Care wants to give team-mate Will Collier a fitting send off(Ben Whitley/PA)
Danny Care wants to give team-mate Will Collier a fitting send off(Ben Whitley/PA)

Danny Care wants to send his departing Harlequins team-mate Will Collier out on a high by sneaking into the semi-finals of the Gallagher Premiership.

While Care has just agreed a new one-year deal to take him into a 19th season with the club, they have announced his long-standing team-mate will be leaving for Castres at the end of the campaign.

That could come as soon as this weekend, with defeat at Exeter last time out leaving Quins in sixth and needing victory over Bristol as well as other results to fall in their favour.

But former England scrum-half Care is not giving up on making one last charge alongside Collier, with the pair having won the title together twice before in 2012 and 2021.

“Every club, at this part of the season, has got that little bit extra you can find to give the best send-off you can to a proper legend and Will Collier is proper Harlequins legend,” he said.

“He’s been with the club 19 years and supported us as a child. It’s a massive move for him and his family and we want to send him out on a high.

“We’d have loved to have got him to a European final, but we’ll do our best to get him into another Premiership semi-final.

“There are a few who are leaving, Andre (Esterhuizen) and Louis Lynagh, and we’d love to give them one more game, hopefully two, as a Harlequin.”

Sentimentality aside, Care has made it clear failing to qualify would represent a poor season for a side with higher expectations of themselves.

“At the end of the day, you remember finals and you remember trophies,” he said.

“We’d love to be in the semi-finals, getting to the big dance and doing something really special that a few of us have done before.

“If we don’t get an opportunity to have a shot at the big one, I would personally say we’d be disappointed. Even though we’ve done some great things to look back on, I think this club should be in the top four of the Premiership.

“I’d love to be here with semi-final locked in, but we are where we are. All we can do is focus on getting a good win at a packed out Stoop; the other stuff will take care of itself.”