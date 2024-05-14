Billy and Mako Vunipola set for Saracens exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy and Mako Vunipola set for Saracens exit

By Press Association
Mako Vunipola, left, and his brother Billy will leave Saracens at the end of this season (Adam Davy/PA)

England internationals Billy and Mako Vunipola will leave Saracens at the end of this season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The brothers have proved integral to Saracens’ success on domestic and European stages, in addition to enjoying glittering Test careers.

Number eight Billy has spent 11 years at Saracens since joining from Wasps in 2013.

During his time with the club he has won five Premiership titles and three European crowns – in 194 appearances – and in a statement, Vunipola described playing for Saracens as an “honour”.

He said: “It has been an honour to represent the people and this great club. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life.”

On the international stage, he has represented England 75 times, winning three Six Nations titles – including the Grand Slam in 2016 – and was part of the side that finished second and third respectively in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Earlier this month Vunipola received a formal warning from the Rugby Football Union following his drunken arrest in Majorca in April, but was not sanctioned further by the governing body.

Mark McCall
Saracens rugby director Mark McCall, pictured, has hailed the careers of Billy and Mako Vunipola (Richard Sellers/PA)

Speaking about his departure, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall thanked Vunipola for his time at the club.

“To watch Billy develop into a world-class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive team-mate has been a privilege for us all,” McCall said.

“He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club. On the field his intuition and amazing skill-set, combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes, made him a force to be reckoned with.

“Off the field Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players.

“We thank him for all he has done and wish him, Simone and Judah every happiness and success on their new adventure.”

Prop Mako, meanwhile, joined Saracens’ academy in 2011, going on to win five Premiership titles and three European trophies during 229 appearances.

He was selected for three successive British and Irish Lions tours, playing in nine Tests, and won 79 England caps.

McCall added: “Few players change how their position is played. Mako’s all-around skill-set, rugby intelligence and physicality made us – as coaches – rethink what is possible from a loosehead prop.”