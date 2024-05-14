Dumbarton lead League One play-off final after home win over Spartans

Dumbarton seized a first-leg lead in their cinch League One play-off final against Spartans with a 2-1 victory at the moreroom.com Stadium.

Tony Wallace and Finlay Gray struck in the first half to put Dumbarton in command before Ayrton Sonkur halved the deficit ahead of Friday’s return game in Edinburgh.

Wallace prodded home from close range after 21 minutes after Gallagher Lennon’s effort had come back off the crossbar.

Gray doubled Dumbarton’s lead eight minutes later following Michael Ruth’s burst down the left flank.

Sonkur was set up by Paul Watson three minutes after the break to give Spartans hope.

The visitors came close to levelling when James Craigen’s shot thudded against the bar.