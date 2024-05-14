Prince of Wales cannot wait to see Aston Villa in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Prince of Wales cannot wait to see Aston Villa in Champions League

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales is excited for next season already (David Davies/PA)
The Prince of Wales is excited for next season already (David Davies/PA)

Aston Villa will play Champions League football next season after Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday ended their challenge for fourth place in the Premier League.

Villa missed out on this season’s Europa Conference League final after a 6-2 aggregate loss to Olympiacos in their semi-final, but will have the chance to mix it at Europe’s top table next term.

Unai Emery and his squad had gathered for Villa’s end-of-season awards as the Spurs-City game was going on and as the final whistle blew, goalkeeper Emi Martinez led the champagne celebrations.

Captain John McGinn said in a video posted on the club’s X account: “We were in the Championship – us two (himself and Tyrone Mings), baby Jacob (Ramsey) and Kortney (Hause), there’s four of us here tonight who were part of that Championship journey.

“We got promoted, we got into the Premier League, we were seven points behind with four to play, we managed to stay in the league.

“We kept building and we’ve achieved something that we haven’t done for 40 years so on behalf of the players and staff, we’re over the moon.”

Famous fan the Prince of Wales celebrated Villa’s achievement.

Posting on the Kensington Royal X account he shares with his wife Katherine, William wrote: “We are Champions League! A historic season and an amazing achievement. Thanks to Unai, the whole squad and everyone at @AVFCOfficial. Can’t wait for next season. #UTV! W”

It will be Villa’s first time in the Champions League since the competition was rebranded in 1992, having last appeared in the European Cup in the 1982-83 season.

They were crowned champions of Europe the previous season after Peter Withe scored the only goal in the final against Bayern Munich in Rotterdam, one of seven English clubs to win the competition.