On this day in 2021: Leicester celebrate historic FA Cup victory

By Press Association
Leicester celebrated FA Cup glory, on this day in 2021 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Leicester celebrated FA Cup glory, on this day in 2021 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Triumphant Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saluted his fantastic Foxes after their historic FA Cup victory over Chelsea, on this day in 2021.

Leicester lifted the trophy for the first time after Youri Tielemans’ second-half stunner secured a 1-0 win at Wembley.

Tielemans settled a tight game which saw late drama with two fine saves from Kasper Schmeichel and former Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell having a goal ruled out by VAR.

Rodgers said: “I am very proud, it is a historic day for the club. Winning the FA Cup for the first time is clearly a special day.

“We were playing against the Champions League finalists and we knew at times we would have to suffer, but we were worthy of the win.

“For a club like Leicester to be in the final with a great club like Chelsea, people may have been hoping from a neutral point of view we could go on and upset the odds.”

Youri Tielemans (left) scores Leicester's winner
Tielemans (left) settled a tight game which saw late drama at Wembley (Matt Childs/PA)

Rodgers made it seven wins in the seven finals he had reached as a manager, but insisted it was not about him.

“Every trophy you win is special. This is my seventh final and luckily I have been able to win all seven. You can do that with players who have courage,” he added.

“I am proud on a personal front, but it is about everyone else, seeing the happiness on supporters’ faces.”

Around 21,000 fans were in Wembley, with 6,250 official Leicester supporters seeing their side live for the first time in over a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been such a tough year for the supporters,” Rodgers said.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere and I am so happy Leicester supporters could be there to see us win it.”