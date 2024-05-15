Football rumours: Bayern Munich look to Bruno Fernandes after player frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Bayern Munich look to Bruno Fernandes after player frustration

By Press Association
Bruno Fernandes is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and hope to take advantage of growing frustrations at Old Trafford for the 29-year-old, reports the Independent.

The Old Trafford club are gearing up to place an offer of £55million for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, says the Daily Mail.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the top candidate to replace under-fire manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, writes the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tosin Adarabioyo: Manchester United are trying to swoop in on Newcastle’s move for the Fulham defender, reports Talksport.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is impressing a number of Premier League clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Khephren Thuram: Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old Nice midfielder for £13m, says the Mirror.

Gabri Veiga: Aston Villa are keen to sign the Spain Under-21 midfielder from Al-Ahli as he is eager to head back to Europe in the summer, according to Givemesport.