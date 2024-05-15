Football rumours: Bayern Munich look to Bruno Fernandes after player frustration

What the papers say

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and hope to take advantage of growing frustrations at Old Trafford for the 29-year-old, reports the Independent.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is wanted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Old Trafford club are gearing up to place an offer of £55million for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, says the Daily Mail.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the top candidate to replace under-fire manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, writes the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️ Emerson Royal could leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window. AC Milan will sign a new right back in the summer and Emerson is high on their list for this window 🔴⚫️ Emerson, one of many players expected to leave #THFC in the summer.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/HsTbd6IxTe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2024

OFFICIAL: Olivier Giroud moves to Los Angeles 😎 pic.twitter.com/qzIxRH3VN2 — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) May 14, 2024

Players to watch

Tosin Adarabioyo: Manchester United are trying to swoop in on Newcastle’s move for the Fulham defender, reports Talksport.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is impressing a number of Premier League clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Khephren Thuram: Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old Nice midfielder for £13m, says the Mirror.

Gabri Veiga: Aston Villa are keen to sign the Spain Under-21 midfielder from Al-Ahli as he is eager to head back to Europe in the summer, according to Givemesport.