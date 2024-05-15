‘Incredible decision’ to sign keeper Stefan Ortega paying off for Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Incredible decision’ to sign keeper Stefan Ortega paying off for Man City

By Press Association
Stefan Ortega has been credited with sealing the Premier League title for Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stefan Ortega has been credited with sealing the Premier League title for Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stefan Ortega has only played 524 minutes in the Premier League this season but is being hailed as the man who sealed the title for Manchester City.

The German goalkeeper came on as a substitute for the injured Ederson during the second half of City’s crunch game in hand at Tottenham on Tuesday.

And he kept his side’s lead intact as he made a raft of impressive saves, particularly when he denied Son Heung-min one-on-one in the 86th minute.

Erling Haaland then converted a late penalty, having earlier opened the scoring, to put City on the brink of a fourth consecutive Premier League title. A win against West Ham on Sunday would see their domination of English football continue for a record-breaking period.

The majority of Ortega’s time at City has been spent on the bench as an understudy to Ederson.

The 31-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 after a modest career in his native Germany, which was mainly spent playing in the 2 Bundesliga.

Having come through the ranks at Arminia Bielefeld, he then spent four years at 1860 Munich before returning to his boyhood club.

And he was the figurehead of a revival which saw Arminia return to the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years in the Covid-hit 2019-20 season.

Ortega missed only one game of Arminia’s two seasons back in Germany’s top flight but could not help them avoid relegation in 2021-22.

But instead of heading back into the second tier, he found himself at one of the most successful clubs in the world as he joined City on a free transfer.

His debut came in a Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund but he has only been used as first-choice stopper in domestic cup competitions and when Ederson has been injured.

 

His heroic performance at Spurs was his 32nd appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side and he has only been on the losing side twice – in Carabao Cup defeats against Southampton and Newcastle.

As most deputy goalkeepers are, he is known as a good team man and would probably be the number-one choice at most other Premier League clubs.

And Guardiola has never been worried about having to use the German.

“In the one against one, he is one of the best keepers I have ever seen in my life. Stand up, don’t go down and he is so, so, good,” the Spaniard said.

“Playing FA Cup, Carabao Cup, even this season Ederson had four times setbacks for injuries and always he was so reliable.

“He is an incredible keeper so the club and our trainer made an incredible decision to bring him here.”