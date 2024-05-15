Alex Albon signs new multi-year deal with Williams

Alex Albon has committed his long-term future to Williams after signing a “multi-year” contract extension.

London-born Thai Albon, 28, had been linked with Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for 2025 and also a return to Red Bull.

Williams said: “The Thai driver has signed a multi-year contract extension which takes the partnership into the new era of Formula One regulations and demonstrates a shared belief in the upward trajectory of the team.

Here to stAAy ✍️ We're delighted to confirm @alex_albon has committed his long-term future to the team! 💙 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 15, 2024

“Since joining Williams Racing, Alex Albon has showcased exceptional determination and dedication both on and off the track.

“His performance since he joined ahead of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship has been integral to the team’s progress and success, and his efforts significantly contributed to the team’s best championship finishing position since 2017 of seventh last year.”

Albon won 27 of Williams’ 28 points in the drivers’ championship in 2023 as the team improved in the constructors’ standings.

He added: “I’m incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people.

“It has been a difficult start to the year, but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract. The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”