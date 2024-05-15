‘Hard to fathom’ why Man City keeper Ederson not taken off immediately – Headway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hard to fathom’ why Man City keeper Ederson not taken off immediately – Headway

By Press Association
A brain injury charity has questioned the delay in substituting Ederson in Manchester City’s win at Tottenham on Tuesday night (Adam Davy/PA)
A brain injury charity has questioned the delay in substituting Ederson in Manchester City's win at Tottenham on Tuesday night (Adam Davy/PA)

A brain injury charity has criticised the decision not to immediately substitute Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after his collision with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian initially lay motionless as medics treated him following the clash with Romero, with City manager Pep Guardiola later saying medical staff had told him Ederson could not see properly after Romero’s leg made contact with his head.

However, Ederson did not immediately leave the field and played on for several minutes before being replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Ederson receives treatment after his collision with Tottenham defender Romero
Ederson receives treatment after his collision with Tottenham defender Romero (Adam Davy/PA)

Luke Griggs, the chief executive of the brain injury charity Headway, said: “The fundamental principle of any concussion protocol is ‘if in doubt, sit it out.’

“The concern from players of both teams in the immediate aftermath of the injury, as well as from the medical team and the fact a stretcher was brought on to the pitch, would suggest a clear concern for Ederson’s well-being.

“The fact that he was not immediately removed would suggest a concussion was not suspected. This is hard to understand, especially as symptoms can be delayed in their presentation.

“While we were relieved to see the player taken off a few minutes later, it is hard to fathom why this was not an immediate decision.

“It is yet another example of when a temporary concussion substitute would have been helpful.”

The Premier League has sought to trial temporary concussion substitutes, but this has been repeatedly refused by the game’s lawmakers in favour of trials of additional permanent concussion subs, which will become a permanent option for competitions to adopt from July 1.

Ederson was visibly upset and angry after being taken off in what was a crucial game for his club, kicking out at some water bottles close to the City technical area.

“Ederson’s angry reaction is no surprise given the competitive nature of players who want to take part in massive games like this one, though his reaction underscores the need to take such decisions out of the players’ hands,” Griggs added.

Guardiola, right, says he was told by the club's doctor that Ederson could not see properly
Guardiola, right, says he was told by the club's doctor that Ederson could not see properly (Adam Davy/PA)

Guardiola said after Tuesday’s match: “Ederson has a kick in the eye and it is swollen. He could not see properly. The doctor came to me and said, ‘Pep, he cannot see properly and he has to be replaced’. When the doctor says that, I don’t have an alternative.”

City and the Premier League have been contacted for comment.

Ederson’s replacement Ortega went on to make several key saves as City won 2-0 in London to put them in pole position to secure the title on Sunday.