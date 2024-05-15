Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith looking to secure Premier League play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith looking to secure Premier League play-off spot

By Press Association
Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith face off in Sheffield (PA)
Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith face off in Sheffield (PA)

Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith will battle it out for Premier League play-off qualification in the final weekly night in Sheffield on Thursday.

The winner of their quarter-final will join Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen at the O2 Arena next Thursday.

‘The Asp’ currently leads Smith by one point in the table, but that will not matter if the 2022 world champion wins at Sheffield Arena.

Aspinall, runner-up in 2020, said: “In every Premier League campaign I’ve played in, it has always come down to the last night.

“I’ve got the job done twice in three attempts. Last year was unfortunate, but I know what I’ve got to do, and I’m confident I am going to come out with a result on Thursday.

“I’m playing against a close friend in Michael so it’s going to be a tough game.

“It would be a dream of mine to make my debut at the O2, so I’m looking forward to hopefully finishing my season on a high.”

Smith, who won in Sheffield last year, added: “It’s a nice feeling going into the final knowing you’ve got a chance of qualifying, but me and Nathan will have to put our friendship aside tomorrow night.

“If I can make the top four it will have been a really good season, especially with the line-up this year.”

Littler, 17, will top the table if he beats Peter Wright and is looking for a record-breaking fifth weekly win.

Van Gerwen takes on Rob Cross while Humphries plays Gerwyn Price in the other quarter-finals.