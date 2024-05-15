Lawrence Shankland reaches 30-goal landmark to earn Hearts a draw at St Mirren

Lawrence Shankland scored his 30th Hearts goal of the season to help his team to a 2-2 draw away to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

James Scott and James Bolton both scored their first goals for the hosts either side of an equaliser from Kyosuke Tagawa.

But Shankland stole the show with a spectacular volley after coming off the bench to break the 30-goal barrier for the club to add to the one he notched for Scotland against Georgia.

Neither side had much to play for with Hearts having long secured third place, while Dundee’s defeat to Rangers on Tuesday ensured St Mirren will finish in fifth and with it a return to European football for the first time since 1987.

Buddies Stephen Robinson made four changes following their weekend loss to Kilmarnock, with starts for Jaden Brown, Richard Taylor, Keanu Baccus and Scott. Out went Ryan Strain, Marcus Fraser, Caolan Boyd-Munce and Toyosi Olusanya.

Hearts made five changes from the team that started against Dundee. Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Kenneth Vargas and Barrie McKay all dropped out alongside Shankland.

In their place came Toby Sibbick, Frankie Kent, Aidan Denholm, Scott Fraser and Tagawa, while Liam Boyce appeared off the bench for his first game in five months.

St Mirren started brightly, with Mikael Mandron shooting over from an early chance. Baccus then teed up Scott who was denied by a smart save by Craig Gordon.

Minutes later, though, the former Motherwell forward had his first goal for St Mirren. Scott Tanser’s cross was headed back across goal by Mandron for Scott to volley beyond the goalkeeper in the seventh minute.

Hearts drew level with their first real chance after 20 minutes. Cameron Devlin’s cross was perfect for Tagawa and he drilled a low shot beyond Zach Hemming.

The Japanese forward could have had his second goal just before half-time but mis-hit his shot from an Alex Cochrane cross.

Tagawa also had the first chance of the second half but Taylor did well to get across to make an excellent block.

Both sides made changes to try to inject some fresh energy into the contest. Shankland was one of those to appear but dragged an effort from the edge of the box well wide.

Instead it was a St Mirren substitute who made the next impact, Boyd-Munce arcing the perfect delivery to the back post for Bolton to head beyond Gordon.

Shankland would not be outdone as he reached his personal goal landmark with a terrific volley over his shoulder after a corner had been only partially cleared.