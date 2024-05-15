Andy Murray wins on comeback from injury in Bordeaux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray wins on comeback from injury in Bordeaux

By Press Association
Andy Murray won on his comeback from injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Andy Murray celebrated his 37th birthday with victory on his comeback from injury in Bordeaux after his opponent retired in the second set.

The Scot was leading world number 219 Kyrian Jacquet 7-5 2-0 when the Frenchman was forced to pull out.

Murray was playing his first match since damaging tendons in his left ankle at the Miami Open in March, which put his participation at the French Open, and even Wimbledon, in doubt in what is likely to be his final season.

But Murray recovered quicker than expected and returned to action at the Challenger event to get some clay-court matches under his belt ahead of Roland Garros.

The three-time grand slam winner showed no visible discomfort as he secured his first win on clay in more than a year, albeit faster than he might have liked.

British number two Dan Evans, also competing in Bordeaux in a bid to find some form after a tough few months, beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-4 6-4.

At the Italian Open in Rome, world number two Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over Jelena Ostapenko.

She will face in-form American Danielle Collins, playing in her final season, who beat a distinctly out-of-sorts Victoria Azarenka 6-4 6-3.

On the men’s side, German third seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a nasty fall which left him with grazes on his hands and elbow to defeat American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3.

Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo reached his first Masters semi-final, and has yet to drop a set, after a 6-3 6-4 win over Zhang Zhizhen of China.