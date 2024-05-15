What a professional – Peter Leven hails Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What a professional – Peter Leven hails Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett

By Press Association
Peter Leven’s side are in fine form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven paid tribute to the performance of Junior Hoilett after the 33-year-old winger inspired his side to a 5-1 cinch Premiership victory over Livingston in their final home game of the campaign.

Although Livi had briefly led through Tete Yengi’s penalty, Hoilett’s sweet free-kick levelled matters, and he then turned provider for Graeme Shinnie.

Dante Polvara added a third from close range before Hoilett turned home his second of the game, and the Canadian still had time to assist 16-year-old substitute Fletcher Boyd’s second goal in as many appearances.

After a fourth consecutive league win, Leven said: “He’s a great player. What a professional. I’ve said that to the club, and I’ve said that to Junior. I would love to keep him at the club, but obviously that’s for the next manager and the club to talk about.

“I’ve said to the club on numerous occasions that I would love to see him here. He’s different class and I could reel off loads of performances he’s put in.

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half, but I knew and believed we would create and score, and we were clinical in the end.”

Livingston manager David Martindale could not hide his frustration at the manner of his side’s defeat.

“I thought we were fortunate to come in at 0-0,” he said.

“It’s an Aberdeen team who have a bit of momentum behind them, but we never quite got to grips with it.

“It’s been the story of the season – we’ve had moments where we’ve been really good collectively, but there have been big moments where we’ve let ourselves down both individually and collectively.

“I’ve got to tidy up all over the park, but it’s not been good enough defensively. I’m not just talking about the defensive unit, it’s everyone on the park – and myself.

“It doesn’t matter the permutations, the formations – it’s been the story of the season and I’ve got to take responsibility for that.”